Kotey Another teams up with king Jerry on a single 'She Jen Gbeyei'

Kotey Another with king Jerry

Source: Jerry Kotey Another, Contributor

Ghanaian sensational singer and songwriter, Emmanuel Nee Quaye known in showbiz and also across the coastal zone as Kotey Another is out with a new inspirational banger dubbed “She Jen Gbeyei” (be mindful of the world) featuring King Jerry.

Kotey Another is a household in the coastal zone who needs no introduction for has produced numerous hit songs to entertain his fans and lovers of music.



His current single She Jen Gbeyei, talks about the need to be mindful of the things we do in this world for a time will come where death will come knocking on ones door. A cautionary statement, that is to remind us to live in harmony and love one another.



The “Akerbo eye yorr” hits maker is passionate about his Ga culture, with this inspiration released an authentic Ga dangme traditional song (Gamei Afi) which has since after its release has had massive airplay across Danbge stations especially during the celebration of the Homowo festival.



“I always make sure I release every time the festival draw closer so it supports the song Gamei Afi”, he said.

Kotey Another has urged his fans to expect more from his camp for he has a lot of bangers to release to thrill lovers of music.



Stream “She Jen Gbeyei” via the audiomack link below



