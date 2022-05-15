Krymi justifies his new ‘rasta’ look

Krymi

Ghanaian highlife/ afrobeat singer, Krymi, has explained the motive behind his new look, specifically the change in hairstyle.

Speaking with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on Ghana’s number one station, Y107.9FM, Krymi said his new hairstyle is a sign of growth in the music industry.



“It’s because of the growth into getting comfortable in the industry. That’s where you sit back and you start planning on how to be creative as an artiste and not just musically but brand-wise. Now you’re thinking of how best to explode especially when it comes to your brand, your music, putting yourself out there and taking risks”, he said.



The ‘Dede’ hitmaker noted that he never pictured himself of having dreadlocks but understand some fans are comfortable with the new look while other aren’t.

He urged his fans to understand that as an artiste or someone in Showbiz, it is important to be creative and dynamic in every aspect and not only in music.



“It’s a show business. We’re actors and we’re performers. We create things not just on stage but in our day-to-day lives. We have to be creative so that we become interesting and stay as good topics for people to talk about. If we don’t do that, then we’ll remain the same old boring people. It comes with the job”, Krymi, said.