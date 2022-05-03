Krymi mourns brother months after father passes

Krymi lost his brother

Highly Spiritual Music signee, Henry Nuamah, known as Krymi has taken to social media to announce the sudden demise of his brother a few months after he buried his dad.



In three different posts he shared of his brother, he accompanied each picture post with a message expressing disbelief about the sudden loss of his brother.



“Bro what do u want me to do now? U should have waited small bro cos u know how hard it was for me when dad left.

“You are the only person I could call Will. Please don’t leave me bro,” he said in another post accompanied with with crying emojis.



In another post he said, “In these hard times you are the one I call but now who do u want me to call? Why Will? Rest we blood! I love u forever bro.”



Minutes after the posts were shared by the artiste, it rallied comments from some celebrities and fans who extended their condolences to Krymi and his family.



Some of the comments by celebrities and fans read,



“Words can’t express what u are going through bro… pls stay strong,” Funny Face said while DKB added “My condolences bro, this is hard and painful. Be strong.”

A user who appeared to have known the deceased said, “Rest well brother, just last year we all met in London on some cool vibes wow life.”



