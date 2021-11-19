Kuami Eugene explains brain behind his Afro-Highlife EP

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene has unravelled the influencing factor behind naming his first EP release Afro-Highlife.

Eugene Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene disclosed the notion behind his EP was to capitalize on his hottest feature with Nigerian musician CKay, and the latest trends of Afro music across the continent.



During an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’, he expressed, “the rationale behind Afro-Highlife is basically the norm, what is going on at the moment. Afrobeats is doing very well right now and you can’t hide the fact that people love this genre.



So being part of the trendiest Afrobeats songs in the world right now, while I didn’t want to also move away from what I’m known for, leaving our cultural Ghana Highlife aside, I thought it wise to have a sound that represents the fusion of Afrobeats and the Highlife music genre.



That’s the idea behind the whole EP. The five songs on the piece are all about Afrobeats and Highlife.”

The Lynx Entertainment signee wants to be affiliated with the new crop of music genre and champion the Ghanaian culture. His new EP, the ‘Afro-Highlife’ has five songs including his latest hit, ‘Bunker’. Shake, Demigod, Fire Fire, and Te Na Fie are other tracks on this EP.



Kuami Eugene further named his best songs from the EP as Demigod, Fire Fire, and Te Na Fie. “Demigod is the 100% Afrobeats side of me, while Te Na Fie is purely Ghanaian originated highlife music,” he added.



He recently held a ‘Thank you’ concert for the Afro-Highlife EP in Kumasi, as well as a live media listening to promote his first EP release.