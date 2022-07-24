2
Kuami Eugene fighting to leave Lynx – A Plus alleges

Kuami Eugene 22n.png Ghanaian Artiste Kuami Eugene

Sun, 24 Jul 2022

Musician and Social Media influencer Kwame A Plus born Kwame Obeng Asare has said that there is an uneasy calm between Kuami Eugene and his label, Lynx Entertainment.

According to A Plus, his intel from the camp of Lynx Entertainment indicates that Kuami Eugene wants to leave the label and engage on a solo project.

To A Plus, it will be a good move for the young talented musician if he moves from Lynx after several years of being with the label.

“My intel from Lynx indicates that there is an uneasy calm between Kuami Eugene and his management at Lynx Entertainment. I hear he wants to leave the label and I support the move because as human you’ll have to move on.

However, when he is leaving, he should ensure that he has put in the structures to push his music like Lynx Entertainment has done over the years. He should not come and tell us that because he is a man that’s why they don’t play his music just like MzVee told us,” he said on Accra-based Utv.

