Kuami Eugene gifts look-alike $100

Kuami Eugene and Look Alike

• Kuami Eugene meets look-alike in Kumasi

• Uncanny resemblance leaves Kuami Eugene dumbfounded



• Look-alike ask if he could spend dollars in Ghana after receiving $100



You know how they say everyone has got a look-alike somewhere in the world.



Hiplife artiste, Kuami Eugene has met his look-alike in a studio in Kumasi. The duo took a picture together and shared a moment which left the singer dumbfounded.

The uncanny resemblance made the artiste gift the young man 100 dollars. The 'Angela' hitmaker was still in disbelief at how someone could look so much like him.



Kuami’s look-alike with surprise written all over his face asked if the currency was used in Ghana leaving all the studio team laughing uncontrollably.



It hasn't been long since the musician was accused of stealing songs from various artists leaving some threatening to sue but Kuami hasn't come out to say anything about the lawsuit.



Hopefully, when he is ready we will be ready as well.