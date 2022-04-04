Kuami Eugene has proven to be a great musician and a lover of good music – Roy X Taylor

Kuami Eugene

Fast-rising Highlife artiste, Roy X Taylor has expressed his profound gratitude to Kuami Eugene for helping him to promote his song titled ‘Christ’ on social media.

Kuami Eugene was recently spotted singing the ‘Christ’ song in viral videos and Roy X Taylor has said that the multiple award-winners gestures has proven that he’s a great musician and a lover of good music as well.



“Officially this issue about featuring Kuami Eugene on my Christ song should have been my management who should be responding to it but let me give you a little gist about it,” he answered.



He revealed, “God willing I will be going to the studio very soon just like Kuami Eugene took it upon himself and showed interest concerning my Christ song that’s where God is taking all of us to.

“I feel that such a musician like Kuami Eugene is not only a musician but also a lover of good music and so I really appreciate his support for my Christ song,” he told Amansan Krakye.



“The fact that Kuami Eugene appreciates good music when he comes across one and I will urge other artistes to also do same thing to help emerging artistes because we have good ones down there,” he ended on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.