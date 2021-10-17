Kuami Eugene is a thief, his latest song was stolen from me - Bhadext Cona

Kuami Eugene has been accused of theft

Ghanaian musician Bhadext Cona has accused Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene of stealing her song and remaking it into his latest track ‘Bunker’.

Appearing on her Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she disclosed that she had a track that she had wanted Kuami Eugene to feature on.



However, Kuami Eugene allegedly described the song as “childish”.



But to her surprise, the musician has recreated the song and made it bunker.



According to her, she feels the musician disrespected her craft, described her song as childish, and yet had the effrontery to steal it and remake it his bunker song.



Bhadext Cona told the host DJ Slash that what Kuami Eugene did was illegal and against intellectual property rights.



“I don’t want to talk about Kuami Eugene because I am better than he is. He is not better than I am. I am a great musician than he is. If you can steal my song and remake it into a new song, then I am far superior than you are.”

She added: “so far as he stole my song, then it proves that I am better than he is. He is aware that he stole my song but I don’t want to talk about it.”



She also revealed that the song Kwami Eugene stole from her is ‘Bolga’.



Meanwhile, she has promised to release great songs so Ghanaians would enjoy.



She said she is prepared to take Ghana to the world stage with her craft.



She asked Ghanaians to support her and give her the needed attention so she would make them proud.