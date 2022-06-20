Kuami Eugene lists Fadama among the top 3 craziest neighbourhoods in Ghana

Singer Kuami Eugene

Former VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene has always felt proud of the community that raised him, Fadama. The singer has a strong connection with the people living in the area as well as his childhood memories which he so cherishes.

Eugene who has a song titled 'Fadama Boy' has disclosed the darkest side of this community which he rates among the top three craziest places to live in this West African state.



Speaking with Nigeria's Quincy Jonze, he explained that he grew up in an area that had all the rascals.



He said: "I am from Fadama, it is like the top three craziest hoods you'll see in Ghana. You have to even be careful when you are walking in Fadama.



"Shatta Wale is from Korle Gonno-Nima. His hood is part of the top three as well. It is Fadama, Ashaiman and then Nima. These are the top three and Fadama is where all the goons are and that's where am from... To my people, I don't have to do more for them to say 'that's the Fadama Boy again'."



Although the world and his fans see Kuami Eugene as a calm and collected singer, his people know his darkest side. He has not always been that cool person due to the community he grew up in.

Old Fadama community is located in the northwest of Accra's Central Business District and shares a border with the Odaw River and the edge of Korle Lagoon.



