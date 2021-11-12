Kuami Eugene look-alike asks if $100 can be spent in Ghana

Kuami Eugene with his doppelganger

•Kuami Eugene has gifted a fan $100

• The man in question said it was his first time seeing a dollar note



• He met Kuami Eugene in Kumasi



Persons in the studios of Angel FM in Kumasi burst into loud laughter when the doppelganger of singer, Kuami Eugene questioned whether or not a dollar bill is valid in Ghana.



The young make who looks just like Kuami was gifted a $100 note when he revealed how he travelled a long distance to come and meet his favourite star.



He disclosed that he has never seen or touched a dollar until the day Kuami Eugene decided to bless him with the dollar note equivalent to GH¢611.87.

"Can I spend this money... I have never touched a dollar in my life. In fact, I have never since a dollar until today," he said when he was handed over with the money.



The Lynx Entertainment signee noted that he was impressed with his determination to meet him and for that reason offered to pay for his total transport fare of GH60.00 with $100.



"He indeed travelled a long distance to come see me. How much is your transportation... he came all the way from Techiman. It means a lot to me, I appreciate this."



The "Dollar On You" hitmaker has been applauded by fans for his kind gesture.



