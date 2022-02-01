Kuami Eugene makes a bold fashion statement on his birthday

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Kuami Eugene marks 25 birthday
Highlife singer steps out in style for his birthday
Kuami Eugene releases a new song on his birthday
Ghanaian Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene, has applied pressure to the outfit worn for his 25th birthday photoshoot.
On Tuesday, February 1, the singer released four official photos on Instagram to mark his big day.
The singer popularly called 'Rockstar' rocked a jacket and a white pair of jeans that matched his sneakers. Eugene complimented his looks with diamond accessories and a red bag.
According to fashion police, who have been on his tail for years, Kuami Eugene killed his birthday look by selecting the best fits that made him stand out.
In short, he understood the assignment!
"That’s Me Right There. Happy +1 To Me," he wrote.
The 'Angela' hitmaker has also released a new track titled 'Fire Fire' as his gift to fans who have been holding him down all these years.
The Lynx Entertainment signee is expected to hold a concert in London on March 6 with his label mate, KiDi.
See Eugene's drip in the photos below:
- Support from Ghanaians have been crazy - KiDi speaks on upcoming London concert
- I’ve done everything in Ghana except to meet Kuami Eugene - French Ambassador
- 'I deserve more than I have gotten so far' – Kuami Eugene
- Don’t force it, just quit – Kuami Eugene to some struggling underground artistes
- We are not rivals − Kuami Eugene and KiDi refute claims
- Read all related articles