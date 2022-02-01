Kuami Eugene makes a bold fashion statement on his birthday

Singer Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene marks 25 birthday

Highlife singer steps out in style for his birthday



Kuami Eugene releases a new song on his birthday



Ghanaian Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene, has applied pressure to the outfit worn for his 25th birthday photoshoot.



On Tuesday, February 1, the singer released four official photos on Instagram to mark his big day.



The singer popularly called 'Rockstar' rocked a jacket and a white pair of jeans that matched his sneakers. Eugene complimented his looks with diamond accessories and a red bag.

According to fashion police, who have been on his tail for years, Kuami Eugene killed his birthday look by selecting the best fits that made him stand out.



In short, he understood the assignment!



"That’s Me Right There. Happy +1 To Me," he wrote.



The 'Angela' hitmaker has also released a new track titled 'Fire Fire' as his gift to fans who have been holding him down all these years.



The Lynx Entertainment signee is expected to hold a concert in London on March 6 with his label mate, KiDi.

See Eugene's drip in the photos below:











