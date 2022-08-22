0
Menu
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene makes surprise appearance at Kweku Flick’s concert

Kuami Eugene And Kweku Flick.png Kweku Flick and Kuami Eugene

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana’s Rockstar Kuami Eugene made a surprise appearance for Kweku Flick during his first ever mega musical show in Accra, dubbed “Experience Concert.”

The concert held at the National Theatre on Friday saw hundreds of fans trooped to the venue to witness a spectacle from the “King of Melodies”, as he is often regarded.

Kweku Flick, during his masterclass performance on stage, was joined by numerous top-profile artistes, including multiple award-winning musician Kuami Eugene, who brought energy to the stage.

They both performed their “No Sleeping” hit single as they were mobbed by music-loving fans at the forecourt of the National Theatre.

Other artistes who pulled up to support Kweku Flick during the concert include Amerado, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Bosom P Yung, Don Elvi, Larruso, among others.

The Experience concert climaxed Kweku Flick’s “King of Melodies” Extended Play which has over three million streams across various streaming platforms.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Related Articles: