Kuami Eugene might end up marrying his house help 'Mary' - Delay

Delay shares her thought on Kuami Eugene and house help's relationship

Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has expressed her thoughts about Kuami Eugene’s close relationship with his house help, known widely as Mary.

According to the host of The Delay Show, she has watched many love tales and can attest that the self-acclaimed ‘Rock Star’ and his house help are showing those signs.



She, furthermore, stated that the chemistry between Kuami Eugene and Mary may bloom into something much more than a boss and employer relationship in the near future.



“Anyone who knows me very well knows that I am a sucker for love so seeing Kuami Eugene and his house help in the video. Even if it hasn't happened, we have a third eye and we can tell it will happen.



“In case you find out in future that Kuami Eugene and his house help are getting married, be reminded that Delay mentioned it,” she said.



Delay’s statement before the opening of her show comes after several videos of the ‘Away’ artiste and his house help were shared on various social media platforms.

In some of the videos, the self-acclaimed 'Rock Star' invited Mary on stage to perform with him, while in other videos, he was spotted having a joy ride with her.







ADA/BOG