Kuami Eugene out with another banger

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian sensational highlife and afrobeats singer and songwriter Kuami Eugene has finally released his long-awaited single titled ‘Bunker’.

The single is part of his upcoming EP named ‘Afro Highlife’. Expressing the thought process behind his single on YFM Ryse and Shyne with Chelsy Sey, he noted, “ I want to be known for a different genre, a genre that will represent the highlife generation but with a twist to represent what I do, the fusion of afrobeats and highlife”



With full support from his die-hard fans, ‘The Bunker’ a song which he says means a safe place is already making waves on all online and social media platforms with over 15k views on YouTube within 5hours of its release.

Elaborating on his upcoming EP, Kuami Eugene indicated that, he has known highlife all his life and that is the one mantle he wants to hold on to. “My new genre is Afro-Highlife that is what I do as an artist.



With a few years in the music industry, Kuami Eugene has become a household name, bagged several nominations and awards including the artist of the year 2020 from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, (VGMA) New Artist Awards in 2018 from the Ghana Music Awards UK, Highlife artist of the year, producer of the year just to name a few.