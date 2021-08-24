Kuami Eugene pens down touchy message to his mother on her 57th birthday

Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene

Eugene Marfo, popularly known in showbiz and entertainment circles as Kuami Eugene, has penned down a very touchy birthday message to his mum.

The Rockstar has touched and melted hearts with his birthday message written for his mother, Juliana Marfo.



He wrote, “ I remember telling You, I promise your struggle to make me a better man will never go in vain. And things are not going to stay the same. I can’t pay you for the sacrifice, so all I have I give to you. Love you Mama ❤️ Happy Birthday Queen Juliana Marfo????????.”

Going under the post, you will see a lot of emotional emojis as reactions to the deep and emotional birthday message.



