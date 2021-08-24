Kuami Eugene pens down touchy message to his mother on her 57th birthday

Tue, 24 Aug 2021 Source: ghbase.com
Eugene Marfo, popularly known in showbiz and entertainment circles as Kuami Eugene, has penned down a very touchy birthday message to his mum.
The Rockstar has touched and melted hearts with his birthday message written for his mother, Juliana Marfo.
He wrote, “ I remember telling You, I promise your struggle to make me a better man will never go in vain. And things are not going to stay the same. I can’t pay you for the sacrifice, so all I have I give to you. Love you Mama ❤️ Happy Birthday Queen Juliana Marfo????????.”
Going under the post, you will see a lot of emotional emojis as reactions to the deep and emotional birthday message.
