Kuami Eugene pulls a mega surprise with other stars in his hometown in Akim Oda

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Ghanaian versatile musician, Kuami Eugene signed on to Lynx Entertainment, has finally surprised his die-hard fans in his hometown, Akim Oda, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with his Thank You Concert.

The event which came up on short notice to the public on Saturday, August 7, 2021, saw an overwhelming crowd of fans in his hometown.



Prior to the main music carnival night, Kuami Eugene, together with his team was met with an amazing musical float, in which they moved across the length and breadth of the town for the Show awareness creation. The 'Dollar' on You hitmaker, widely known as Rockstar also used the gesture to visit the Kontihene and traditional leaders of the town.



He later visited the Zongo chief of the area to officially receive his blessings ahead of the event, in which Kuami Eugene received a delightful treatment and memorable experience.



The main event which attracted fans to the venue was blessed with gifts such as hand sanitizers and nose masks, in the bid of ensuring COVID-19 Protocols.



Some of the great artists who came up to support Kuami Eugene include his label mate Kidi, Okyeame Kwame, Adina, Kofi Jamar, Kwaku Darlington, Kwame Yogot, MC Kojo Manuel, Dr. Kay, DJ wallpaper, DJ Hitman, and a host of others.

The show was a successful one with support from the Police service, Ghana Health Service, and Disease Control Unit. They managed to maintain the right number of people within the inner perimeter at the lorry station, which was the venue of the event.



Other Products shared with the fans for free also included Fan Ice, Adonko Next Level, and other products from it.



Watch the video below:



