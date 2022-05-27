Kuami Eugene reacts to Edem’s tribalism claims

Award winning artiste, Kuami Eugene

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, has asserted that the entertainment industry should give no room for discrimination after Edem disclosed an attempt by some entities to pay him less because he hails from the Volta region.



Earlier in an interview with Andy Dosty, Edem recounted some unfair instances where certain individuals opted to pay him less because he is an ewe-speaking musician.



“No radio station knows that I have sat in meetings where people wanted to pay me less because I am an ewe-speaking artist. No one has walked in my shoes,” he earlier lamented.

But speaking on HitzFM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’, the Rockstar argued that regardless of where a person is from, they don't deserve to be treated any less than others.



“If he [Edem] is indeed experiencing it, then it’s not cool. I don’t understand because I am not in his shoes but that is not supposed to happen. I think we are all equal and have to be treated the same,” he told Sammy Forson.



Buttressing more on his point, Eugene insisted that what happened to the VRMG boss shouldn’t be condoned in anyway.



“It is a bad thing. It shouldn’t happen to any human being. If he is really going through that, then it’s something that we need to tackle as a nation because we can’t give room for discrimination,” he said.