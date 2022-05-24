Kuami Eugene recounts how someone snatched his girlfriend with Toyota Corolla

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene narrates how his girlfriend was snatched



He said at the time he was poor



Musician Kuami Eugene, has been speaking about how his first love was snatched by a guy who was richer than him and was driving Toyota Corolla.



Narrating the incident which occurred about five years ago to Sammy Forson on Hitz FM, the ‘Take Away’ singer said, at the time of his loss, he was not in the mainstream music space, did not have a car and was extremely poor.

He said the experience was very painful, as, the lady in question was his first love.



When asked if his new single 'Take Away' was a personal experience, Kuami Eugene explained, “actually, I have experienced the situation before. It happened five years ago. The guy was using a Corolla, and I was walking.



“I had a message from the girl saying she did not see herself benefiting from the relationship, so she was moving on, and I should, too,” he added.



Asked if the lady wishes she was still in the picture, the Rockstar said they are cool now, but that somebody has ‘taken him away.’