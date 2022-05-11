Kuami Eugene reveals inspiration behind VGMA 'ninja' look

23rd VGMA held at Grand Arena

Kuami Eugene turns heads on VGMA red carpet



Fashion police go after popular singer



The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards witnessed artistes stepping out in various styles on the red carpet with some earning the tag as the best and worst dressed this year.



One man who caught the media's attention was the 2020 Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene who graced the VGMA Industry Night with a fully covered black outfit from fashion brand, Daily Paper.



The award-winning singer complemented his look with dark sunglasses and a pair of black boots which made it hard for fans to spot him at first glance, except for persons who have encountered him personally.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's entertainment journalist, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, on Friday, May 6, the 'Dollar On You' singer disclosed that his choice of outfit was actually to test his fans.

"People will find it difficult to identify me? It is me. Somebody just told me that the way I walk...everybody knows me, I mean. It actually shows that you know me that much. This was actually a test," the singer explained.



Reacting to his look on social media, persons who were rooting for Kuami's unique style that stood out among the many tagged him as a 'black ninja' adding that his look might have been inspired by American rapper, Kanye West.



Others who have always criticized Eugene's style of dressing argued that the outfit wasn't appropriate for the occasion.



The Lynx Entertainment signee's collaboration on Okyeame Kwame's hit single 'Yeeko' won the Hiplife Song of the Year award at the 2022 VGMA.



Watch the video below:



