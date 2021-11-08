Kuami Eugene reveals secret behind ‘Son of Africa’ album

Kuami Eugene, Afrobeat singer and songwriter

Hiplife and Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene has explained that he does not intend to belong to any form of movement or nation like some colleague musicians have currently in Ghana.

The musician says he wants the people of Ghana to see him as their son because that will ensure his longevity in the music industry.



He said against this backdrop, he named his album “Son of Africa” so the people of Africa and especially Ghana will see him as their son and support his works.



“I don’t say I’m the best or a king, all I do is to do the work well. That is one thing I was working on that I won’t just be a lover of a few people because there could be a situation that one side of the people like me and the other side does not. I wanted to position myself as the son of the people. It shouldn’t be that Kuame is with this movement or this nation. What I work for is to be the son of the people that is why I did the son of Africa,” he said on Adom TV.



For him, he sees the constant criticism of his work not in the bad light but rather as a shoulder to grow on. "For me, the people of Ghana patronizing my work for four solid years is a blessing and their criticism is taken in good faith.”

Leading Ghanaian artistes including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have their fanbase that supports all their works both on and offline.



These movements/fanbases mostly are against each other as they only want to see their artiste excel at the detriment of the other.



There have been several incidences of clashes between them especially the fanbase of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy in the past until recent developments brought them together to see eye to eye.