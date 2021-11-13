Kuami Eugene ridiculed for plagiarising Obibini Takyi's rhythmic unit in new song

Kuami Eugene, Musician

Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene, has been accused and ridiculed on social media for plagiarising the rhythmic skills of Obibini Takyi's ‘Akosombo Nkania’ in his new song titled ‘Te Na Fie’.

The award-winning musician came under a barrage of attack after blogger and entertainment pundit, Zion Felix posted a trailer of his new release on his Facebook page to advertise it.



The commentaries run in the comment box of the said post sought to suggest that Rock Star, as he's affectionately called, has done what he knows doing best, ie: stealing content from other artists and remaking it to make money.



This will not be the first time the popular musician has been attacked or accused of stealing the crafts of fellow musicians as it happens anytime he drops a banger.

Musicians who have accused him in the past of plagiarising them include Ghanaian female Afropop singer, Bhadext Cona and Nigerian artiste, Ottomi Patrick Akhere, who even dragged Eugene to the court requesting GHC120,000 for damages caused to his production.



Reacting to the song theft allegations, however, the ‘Angella’ hitmaker said on Joy News' AM Showbiz that “I think people are interested in talking about me.”



Here below is the trailer of Kuami Eugene's latest work and the commentaries run underneath the video as posted by Zion Felix.