Kuami Eugene runs away from London’s O2 Arena for 2022 show

Kuami Eugene

One of the biggest artistes in Ghana, Kuami Eugene has spoken about his dream to perform at the 02 Indigo in London with a capacity of 2,800 come the 6th of March, 2022.

Even before 2021 comes to an end, Lynx Entertainment has already flooded social media with fliers of KiDi and Kuami Eugene who are scheduled to perform at the historical events center.



Talking about the upcoming event next year, Kuami Eugene said where Nigerian superstar, Wizkid filled to capacity at the O2 Arena has a bigger space than where they’ll be performing.



“When you go to London and you talk about O2 it’s a very big place and there’s the O2 arena and O2 indigo so it’s not just one venue,” he revealed.

He clarified “Where Wizkid performed at the O2 is the arena and where I’m going to perform at the O2 is the indigo.



“Maximum capacity for the O2 indigo is over 2,000 people whilst the arena can contain about 20,000 people,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



He added on Kastle FM “So I’m praying that if we’re able to pack the place to full capacity that means we’ve done a show outside Ghana with over 2K audience and that’s the dream”.