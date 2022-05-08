0
Menu
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene’s hairstyle for day two of VGMA23 causes stir

Kuame Eugene Oo Kuami Eugene's hairstyle at the VGMA

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

After getting a lot of attention on Twitter and other social media platforms for apparently dressing like a ninja on the first day of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kuami Eugene appears to be back in the trends for his fashion sense on the second and final day of the awards event.

The Lynx Entertainment signed artiste arrived on the second day of the event dressed in a classic wine-coloured suit with a white shirt to go with it.

He also had a lot of diamonds on the suit and on his hand — a move he says is in line with his upcoming album dubbed ‘Rags To Riches’.

Even though the outfit was cool according to many netizens, the hairstyle of Kuami Eugene is currently getting a lot of attention online.

Zionfelix reports that according to some netizens, Kuami Eugene’s hairstyle looks like it was partly braided or not well done.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow