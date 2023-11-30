Kuami Eugene’s house help was sent from a witchcraft coven – Broda Sammy

Gospel minister, Broda Sammy, has waded in the ongoing controversy between Kuami Eugene and his former house help, Mary.

After analyzing the house help’s disclosures and the unfolding events on social media, Broda Sammy has concluded that she was sent to destroy the highlife musician.



Broda Sammy, who is convinced that Mary is evil, said people with special grace like Kuami Eugene are usually their target.



“If there is a special grace upon your life, demons are being sent after you. The lady is a witch who was on a mission, she was sent.” He stated in a discussion with GHPageTV.



In one of Mary’s rants, she cited issues of neglect, not being properly catered to, among other reasons why she left the house.



Mary claimed there were instances where she starved and spent her meagre salary on purchasing drinking water.

But Broda Sammy marveled at such allegations which he described as irrational.



“Is she trying to say she has never been ill since she lived in that house? You no longer live with Kuami Eugene, you live with your mother now. Yet, when you collapsed at your mother’s house, you are blaming him. You are mentioning his name. if you had died Kuami Eugene would have been blamed. You were embarrassing him that you never had water to drink when you were living in his house. How much is water?,” he established.



Broda Sammy, who claims to have faced similar fate countless times, recalled an instance where his house boy nearly broke his marriage.



“Those I have helped, nurtured and supported are now my greatest enemy. None of them have even picked up a phone to call me since they left my house. I remember the boy who lived in my house and tried to destroy my marriage, was always calling my wife in the US, feeding her with information and several lies just for a few dollars,” he added.



Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene is yet to react to the tons of allegations by his former house help.

Background



In Mary’s two batches of viral interviews, she shared reasons why she was sacked from Kuami Eugene’s house, amidst allegations of neglect among others.



Initially, Mary admitted she was the cause of their rift and her inability to properly run some errands triggered Kuami Eugene’s change of attitude.



Mary, who no longer works for Kuami Eugene said she was placed with two options; having her salary reduced from GH₵600 to GH₵400 or she leaves the house.



She further narrated instances where she collapsed while staying in the highlife musician’s house due to improper diet and other undisclosed reasons.

EB/SARA