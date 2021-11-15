Kuami Eugene shakes Kumasi with his 5 Day Afro - Highlife EP Tour

Kuami Eugene, Afrobeat singer and songwriter

Source: Ebo Safo TV, Contributor

Ghanaian celebrated Musician widely known as Kuami Eugene, signed under Lynx Entertainment, has really surprised a lot of Ghanaians in Kumasi, during his four-day Afro-Highlife EP tour in Oseikrom.

The Rockstar together with his team arrived in Kumasi on Wednesday, 10 November 2021, for his scheduled EP four-day tour. Some of the activities he used to engage his fans there included his EP Listening, Media houses tour for interviews, Night Party, float and finally ended with a mega Concert to climax the tour.



Prior to the main event, Kuami Eugene's private Afro-Highlife EP listening was held at the Basement in Kumasi, in which over 50 invited media personnel, artistes and other industry players in the region were there to make the event a success.



The EP which has 5 songs comprises track titles such as Fire Fire, Bunker, Shake, Demi-God and 'Tina Fie'. Some of the artistes who came to support Kuami Eugene in his Private Album listening were Amerado and Kweku Flick.



Fans have already started enjoying and streaming The Afro-Highlife EP, and its release has received welcoming feedback from the audience.



Kuami Eugene shares his appreciation to everyone who came to support and also continued after the next day, with his EP floating around major roads in Kumasi. He gave out a lot of items including iTel Phones, and other packages to his fans who came to welcome him on the street.

Kuami Eugene's Four day Tour in Kumasi was a successful one, and it was climaxed with a free mega-concert for his fans at the Rattray Park in Kumasi. The event was filled up massively with fans cheering and chatting for Kuami Eugene songs back to back. The overwhelming support by the audience proved the great love the media talked about prior to the main show.



Some of the great Kumerican artistes who showed up to support Kuami Eugene include Strongman, Kweku Flick, Lil Wayne, King Paluta, Nautica and others.



Watch video below:



