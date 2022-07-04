0
Kuami Eugene shakes Osu with take away party

Ghanaian Musician, Kuami Eugene

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Vehicular and human traffic characterized the night of July 1 on Oxford Street as Kuami Eugene gathered music lovers for a party.

The 2020 VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' directed the spotlight on Kona, where he staged his highly anticipated 'Take Away' party.

Though fans came to make merry with the Rockstar, they also left with memories of a live band performance arguably second to none.

For two solid hours, Kuami Eugene kept patrons on their feet dancing and singing to back-to-back hits.

The fully packed venue with joyous fans made it difficult for the singer to exit the stage.

Source: peacefmonline.com
