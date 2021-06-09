Kuami Eugene sued for allegedly copying ‘Show Body’ song

Musician Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian-based Nigerian artiste Oduma Essan has sued Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene over his song ‘Show Body’ released on October 9, 2020.

According to Oduma, after the release of the audio and video of his ‘Show Body’ song on July 17 and September 5, 2020, respectively in Nigeria, Kuami Eugene dropped what he calls the duplication of his original work ‘Show Body’ on October 9, 2020, without his consent.



Comparing both songs, they share the same title ‘Show Body’.



Oduma Essan wore a lion skin dress and went by the title “Lion of Africa” in his picture. Kuami Eugene also wore a lion skin dress and went by the title “Son of Africa” in his picture.



Oduman used “Show Body” in high tempo as the hook in his music video. Kuami Eugene used “Show Body” in low tempo as the hook in his music video.



He used the phrase “step to the dance floor” as a key theme in his music video. Kuami Eugene duplicated this by using the phrase “Baby step in the circle and dance to the beat” as a key theme in his music video.



The artiste sang in English Language and shifted to his Nigerian Easa Language at selected points in the music video.

Kuami sang in English Language and shifted to his Twi Language at the same points in his video.



Oduma added that he was getting a lot of views on YouTube with potential financial benefits but all that ceased when the Kuami duplicated his “Show Body” music video and caused same to be publicly posted on YouTube on 9th October, 2020.



Praying the Accra High Court of his Copyright right and economic infringement, he is however requesting GHc 120,000 for damages for the costs of his video production, sound engineering, mixing, and promotion of the songs.



