Kuami Eugene supports African brothers as he watches Leicester City vs Watford game in the UK

Kuami Eugene visits the UK to show support to African brothers
He dines with the full view of the stadium behind him
Leicester beat Warford in the match
Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has shared a picture of himself in London where he went to watch a match between LeicesterCity and Watford in the English Premier League.
According to Kuami Eugene, he is in the UK to support his Ghanaian brothers and used the opportunity to watch Leicester’s game against Watford. A picture shared by the singer on Twitter showed him seated in a dining area with a view of the stadium behind him during lunch.
He was fully clothed for the weather as he dressed up in warm sportswear matching it with his usual signature black shades. He captioned his tweet “ supporting My African Brothers.”
In supporting ‘his African brothers’ he meant the Ghanaian footballers playing for both Leicester City and Watford. Leicester City has a Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey who is a regular starter and other African brothers, Kelechi Iheamacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and Patson Daka.
On the Watford team are Ishmael Sarr and Kwadwo Baah. The game ended with Leicester beating Watford to 4-2 on Claudio Ranieri's return to the King Power Stadium.
Supporting My African Brothers . pic.twitter.com/IMZPD3YShi— Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) November 28, 2021
- Show respect, I wrote some of your hit songs – Kuami Eugene 'drags' Mzvee
- ‘Contact Lynx if you want to get to me’ - Kuami Eugene tells Sidney
- Eazzy can send her songs, but I won’t collaborate with her - Kuami Eugene
- Delay chides Kuami Eugene for performing with look-alike
- ‘Kuami Eugene has never stolen a song before’ – Kwabena Kwabena defends
- Read all related articles