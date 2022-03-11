0
Kuami Eugene tops trends on Twitter after Tim Westwood’s show

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kuami Eugene raps on Tim Westwood's show

Kuami Eugene delivers exceptional performance on BBC show

Social media users discuss Kuami Eugene’s performance on Tim Westwood's show

Award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene, made an appearance on the popular BBC1xtra show hosted by British DJ and TV personality, Tim Westwood.

In the more than 7-minute video shared on the official YouTube handle of the popular DJ, Kuami Eugene is seen freestyling on beats being played.

The freestyle rap was mixed with the local dialect, Twi, as well as English.

After the artiste’s performance was shared, he has topped Twitter charts and is widely being discussed around the globe, especially in Ghana.

In some social media reactions shared on Twitter by some fans, many have commended the artiste for a great performance.

A user said, “That Kuami Eugene boy is seriously talented no doubt about that one…there is nothing in music he can’t do. From production to singing/rapping to performance. He got it all.”

Another added, “It's not like Kuami Eugene did what Davido did at Tim Westwood. Kuami killed the rap. Yall should calm down. He's a singer so he can't flex his rap skills? Have you heard of Chris Brown? Allow my Rockstar to do his thing.”

A third expressed his shock saying, “Kuami Eugene too go Tim Westwood? Oh Tim Westwood fell off so hard.”

See more reactions below:













