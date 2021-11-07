Kuami Eugene turned down 75% of cash from our song – Captain Planet

Captain Planet

Multiple award-winning musician, Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey known in showbiz as Captain Planet has hailed his colleague artist Kuami Eugene over his talent and sense of ingenuity, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Captain Planet told host, Hammer Nti that Kuami Eugene’s talent is out of this world as the artist is destined for greatness.



He revealed that Kuami Eugene declined to accept 75% of the total revenue for their ‘Abode3’ song that they both collaborated and worked on even though he did most of the production works.



“For his production work, Kuami Eugene was supposed to take 50% of the total revenue of the song, 25% for his lyrics on it but he declined and offered for us to split the revenue equally.

"He is a much-talented artist who really knows what he is about and delivers on that. He is our biggest thing here and I know he will go far. You just can’t stop him because he really knows what he is doing.” Captain Planet stated on Pure FM.



The duo has released a single titled ‘Abode3’ which is currently enjoying massive airplay.