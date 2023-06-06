Kuami Eugene will have to see my management if he wants to feature me – lookalike

The lookalike of Kwami Eugene

The young man who poses himself as the lookalike of Ghanaian artiste Kuami Eugene has mentioned that if the Rockstar would want to feature him on a song and vice versa, the Lynx Entertainment signee needs to meet with his [lookalike] management because he is now a star.

Asked if he would charge Kuami Eugene if he asked for a feature, he boldly said yes to the question, adding that he now has management, therefore, Kuami Eugene has to follow the procedures like every musician does.



The lookalike continued by asserting that he’s no more a fan of Kuami Eugene, and the godson of the artiste hence if Kuami Eugene is looking forward to a future collaboration with him, he will charge him for that.



“You have to meet the managers of an artiste if you want him or her to be featured on your song. He is my godfather but now, I am an artiste and no more a Rockstar junior. So, he has to see me if he wants a feature and yes, I’ll charge Kuami Eugene if he wants to feature me on his song," the lookalike said at TikToker Asantewaa's business launch.



Some netizens who did not agree with the statements shared by the self-acclaimed lookalike shared their opinions.



“So, wait ooo this 2023 there’s nothing we won’t hear or see, so thieves too have management eii lol, you are stealing someone’s identity for free and you want to charge him again, ayoo”, a comment by a netizen.

Another netizen also wrote: “…. Someone should use all his abilities to build a brand for themselves just for someone to use a lookalike to vend it….



