Kumawood actor beaten to pulp, accuses NDC’s Appiah Stadium of instigating attack

Kumawood actor shares video after being assaulted

Ogyam accuse Appiah Stadium and Prophet Kennedy Afreh of causing attack on him



Appiah Stadium denies causing Ogyam to be beaten



A kumawood actor popularly known as Ogyam has accused National Democratic Congress activist, Appiah Stadium of instigating an attack on him.



Ogyam in a recorded video while spotting a swollen eye, accused Appiah Stadium of inciting some thugs to attack him at a funeral over the weekend.



While accusing Appiah Stadium of causing the attack, Ogyam also accused Prophet Kennedy Afreh of being a part of the instigation.

“You (Appiah Stadium) said I gossiped about you to Rev Owusu Bempah and you caused your thug to beat me up to cause my eye to look like this. I never thought Prophet Kennedy will also be capable of doing such a thing. I won’t say anything. But now I know I have to be careful in this life,” he stated in the video.



However, explaining his side in an interview with Oman Channel, Appiah Stadium has denied having any hand in the beatings that was meted out on Ogyam at the said funeral.



According to Appiah Stadium, he came across Ogyam having a conversation with Prophet Afreh in his car and sought to question the actor about some allegations he had made against him.



“He once called me on phone to question me that I had insulted Rev. Owusu Bempah on Okay FM while I had not. Unknown to me, it was a conference call and he had Rev Owusu Bempah on the phone and was setting me up,” Appiah Stadium said.



The activist noted that he confronted Ogyam about the incident when he saw him with Prophet Kennedy Afreh.

“So when I was confronting him about it, one of the people who were witnessing the incident retorted and called him a liar. He (Ogyam) who was holding a sachet water poured it on the man who was a giant for that matter. He further rushed on the man to punch him but somehow the man rather punched him hard in the face. Instantly his face looked like a car that has had an accident,”



“The same me who he is disgracing was the one who bought bottled water to wash his face for him and wiped his face with his own handkerchief,” he added.



Appiah Stadium noted that he would have sought legal action against Ogyam but has reneged on that because he will not be able to pay for the damages he has caused to his reputation.



