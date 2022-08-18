Kumawood actor dies in a hotel in Nigeria - Brother discloses

Late diminutive, Haruna Asamoah

Diminutive Kumawood actor, Haruna Asamoah, popularly known as Baba Fabregas, is reported to have been found dead in a hotel in Nigeria.

Speaking with YouTuber, Ambassador TV, the late actor’s brother, who identified himself as Akwasi Agya Adu, confirmed the tragic death of the 27-year-old Kumawood actor.



According to a narration by his brother, the diminutive actor passed away in Nigeria after complaining about a headache and discomfort after eating food a female friend served him.



“He was lying by the poolside when a female friend of his came around to ask if he had eaten, to which he responded no, so the lady went to the canteen to get him some food, and after eating his meal, he complained about not feeling well.



“He sought permission to go and sleep, and by morning, when they went into his room to wake him up, he wouldn't respond. Many have assumed he died the previous day in his sleep. This is exactly what I also heard,” he narrated.



His brother also added that he would be lying to say it was the meal his brother ate that killed him.

According to him, they will wait for the autopsy results to arrive before concluding how exactly he died.



“Baba passed on in Nigeria. Investigations are currently ongoing and Dr Kwaku Oteng is seeing to it that they bring his body back to Kumasi and see to it that other investigations can go on.



“I can't emphatically say he was poisoned until the doctor's report comes through. There are also other reports claiming he was having a handkerchief that he claims was given to him as a gift, among other stories,” he added.







ADA/BOG