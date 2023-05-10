0
Menu
Entertainment

Kumawood actor recounts how he narrowly escaped lynching over an alleged phone theft

Emmanuel Afriyie Blue.png Emmanuel Afriyie is a Kumawood actor

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood Actor, Emmanuel Afriyie, popularly known as Adanko has recounted how he narrowly escaped lynching at Kumasi Maakro near Suame over alleged phone theft.

According to Adanko, his life was spared based on the fact that he is a celebrity.

“If not because of my movies and the small fame I had, I wouldn’t be alive today to tell my story,” he stated.

Recounting how the incident happened on Ambassador TV Cooking with the Stars monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Adanko explained, “I went to set to shoot a movie and the saddest aspect of the matter is that I didn’t receive a penny from the producer”

“When I got to Maakro, a certain man accused me of stealing his mobile phone and he started shouting for people to come around. They were eager to attack me until one of them realized that I’m an actor."

Recounting further, he added, “Some of them came to the scene with life-threatening objects including stones and sticks to lynch me but because they recognized that I’m an actor, they decided to call the man’s number.

“After calling the number several times, they found the man’s phone inside the passenger car so he begged me and they all left. Ambassador, I have preached against instant justice on every platform because some people have lost their lives because of instant injustice” he added.

Adanko, however, advised Ghanaians to have faith in the security agencies and report any criminal cases to the police to help curb instant justice in communities.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo