Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu welcomes first child with husband after 3 years of marriage

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu with her new baby

Celebrated Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu, who is widely known and loved for her controversial roles in movies, has finally welcomed her first child after legally getting married in 2017.

The 49-year-old actress got married to Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region, and CEO of Messiah Productions on April 2, 2017, at a beautiful ceremony.



Since then, the couple has been expecting their first child. Although Mercy Asiedu has three children already, she was looking forward to giving birth to a new child for her new husband.



In a Facebook post, Mercy Asiedu who is now legally called Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah shared photos of the outdooring cum naming ceremony of their new child.



Check out photos below:









