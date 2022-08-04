Kumawood collapsed because of casting choice - Actor

DJ Nyaami and Kwame Yeboah

Source: SVTV Africa

Italian actor based in Ghana, Jan Luka Romeo, popularly known in the movie industry as Kwame Yeboah, has disclosed that the movie industry collapsed because of the choice of casts made by directors.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Kwame Yeboah indicated that the story that directors portray and the casting choice have become too predictable for the Ghanaian market.



“Some will blame dumsor, but it is the type of stories and the choice of cast. Emelia Brobbey is always playing a character in distress. In eight out of ten movies that LilWin features, he plays the role of an old man.



"Once you start a Kumawood movie, you know how it will end. The reason many have switched to Kumkum Bagya is that there is suspense, and it gives them a reason to watch the next episode,” Kwame revealed.



Speaking on the influx of foreign content on local TV stations, Kwame indicated that it has a massive following because the movie industry has failed to produce compelling content for the market.

Moreover, Kwame mentioned that he was disappointed when he first joined the Ghanaian movie industry as an actor. According to him, production houses and directors pay unknown actors less.



“If you’re not a celebrity within their circles, forget it, and I’m not the only one who experienced it. Some are Whites like me, but they left because of how they were treated.



The highest I've taken is Ghc5000 depending on the production company. I've also taken Ghs200 for a role before. They could have paid more, but they took advantage of me.”



Kwame Yeboah added that the Kumawood industry would have survived if the directors avoided favouritism and maintained an open mind on who to cast.