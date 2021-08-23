Kumawood collapsed because the producers were illiterates - Actor Atta Patrick

Holland-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Patrick Atta Adu Sarfo

Holland-based Ghanaian gospel musician and film actor, Atta Patrick, has revealed that the Kumawood industry collapsed because the producers who were leading the industry were illiterates.

Speaking on Akasanoma Radio and Angel FM in Holland with Ohemaa Woyeje monitored by attractivemustapha.com about Kumawood and the way forward, he said that illiteracy was highly part of the reasons the industry collapsed.



He also attributed the collapse of the industry to the same faces being used over and over again without any creativity coming out from them.

Suggesting how the Kumawood industry could be revived, Atta Patrick said that, for Kumawood to be able to revive, people in the industry must fix their mindset because time has changed and they cant continue to do things the same old way.



The actor is currently shooting a new series titled 'Holland Travel and See' which will be aired on Holland National television and also aimed at getting some TV stations in Ghana to get the right to show it so that people will know what Africans in Holland are going through.