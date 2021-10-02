Kumawood movie producers, directors responsible for collapse of industry - Frank Naro

• Frank Naro says Kumawood actors are not responsible for the collapse of the industry

• He has blamed movie producers and directors



• He has asked Oteele to apologize to Ghanaians and artistes for some “untrue” statements made



Kumawood actor cum musician, Frank Naro, says producers and directors of Kumawood movies are responsible for the collapse of the industry.



His comments come after actor Oteele blamed some actors asserting that the “arrogance” of some Kumawood actors is the cause of the fraternity’s downfall.



Disagreeing with Oteele’s statement, Frank Naro was of the view that actors are not at fault because producers and directors did not discharge their duties properly. He further expressed disappointment in his colleague (Oteele).



“I would be very disappointed in Director OT if he goes on to say this and I will use this opportunity to ask him to come and apologize to us if he sees this interview. Who has been arrogant to him? Is it all the artistes that have been arrogant? So he should come out and apologize to the artistes, as well as Ghanaians that he didn’t talk well.”