0
Menu
Entertainment

Kumawood star Okomfo Kolege announces wife’s burial date

Kumawood Actor Okomfo Kolege And Pregnant Wife Photo collage of Okomfo Kolege and his late wife

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The burial rites of Milicent Oteng, wife of popular Kumawood actor, Komfo Kolege, is set to come off on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

It will take place at the Tabere school park in the Ashanti region where the body will also be laid in state.

A thanksgiving service in her honour will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ohwimase.

Her husband took to his Facebook page to share details of the burial service backed by an emotional tribute in her honour.

He wrote: My wife Millicent Oteng was a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. She always took care of everyone around her. Unfortunately, death took her away from me together with my unborn son. I respectfully invite you all to her funeral on the 17th of December. 

The news of Milicent’s death broke out on November 20, 2022.

Madam Millicent lost her life and that of her unborn baby in the theatre room.




Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin