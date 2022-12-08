Kumawood star Okomfo Kolege announces wife’s burial date

Photo collage of Okomfo Kolege and his late wife

The burial rites of Milicent Oteng, wife of popular Kumawood actor, Komfo Kolege, is set to come off on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

It will take place at the Tabere school park in the Ashanti region where the body will also be laid in state.



A thanksgiving service in her honour will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ohwimase.



Her husband took to his Facebook page to share details of the burial service backed by an emotional tribute in her honour.



He wrote: My wife Millicent Oteng was a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. She always took care of everyone around her. Unfortunately, death took her away from me together with my unborn son. I respectfully invite you all to her funeral on the 17th of December.



The news of Milicent’s death broke out on November 20, 2022.

Madam Millicent lost her life and that of her unborn baby in the theatre room.











