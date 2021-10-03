Kumawood stars turn up in their numbers to commiserate with Bill Asamoah as he buries his mother

Actress Emelia Brobbey and Bill Asamoah

Daaho in the Asante Mampong District of the Ashanti Region was filled with a lot of big names in the Kumawood movie industry as the popular actor, Bill Asamoah laid his mother to rest.

The late Esther Owusu Assuming passed on on Monday, July 19, after battling a short illness and was finally laid to rest yesterday Saturday, October 2, 2021, after giving her a befitting funeral.



Some photos sighted by zionfelix.net had almost everyone that matters in the Kumawood movie industry present to commiserate with Bill Asamoah.



Big names like Miracle Films CEO Samuel Nyamekye, Emelia Brobbey, Matilda Asare, Oboy Siki, Dr Likee, and many others were spotted at the funeral.



See the heartbreaking photos showing Mr. Asamoah in a somber mood and other stars arriving at the funeral below.