0
Menu
Entertainment

Kumchacha blasts Afia Schwarzenegger for wishing death on Mzbel

Video Archive
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Kumchacha has descended heavily on comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger for wishing death on her friend turned foe, Mzbel.

Afia Schwarzenegger speaking in a recent interview with Zionfelix expressed disdain for her former musician friend noting that she wishes Mzbel death.

According to Afia, she hates Mzbel with passion and will go out of her way to throw a party if the musician is declared dead.

But speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha tagged the statement by the comedienne as symptomatic of a person suffering with mental health issues.

“She has a mental problem. I see it physically and spiritually. A person may dress up nice and all but may still suffer from a mental health issue. According to doctors, three out of every ten people have mental health issue,” he said

Kumchacha stated that he finds no reasoning in wishing death on another individual.

“Why should you come out to make a statement that you will throw a party if Mzbel dies? That is foolishness, it is improper and uncivil,” he fumed.

Asked about her disdain for Mzbel in her interview with Zionfelix, Afia Schwarznegger “I hardly use such words on human beings, I hate her, I hate her with passion. I hate her for blackmailing John Mahama. I will hold a party if she dies.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding
Related Articles: