Kumchacha blasts Afia Schwarzenegger for wishing death on Mzbel

Prophet Kumchacha has descended heavily on comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger for wishing death on her friend turned foe, Mzbel.

Afia Schwarzenegger speaking in a recent interview with Zionfelix expressed disdain for her former musician friend noting that she wishes Mzbel death.



According to Afia, she hates Mzbel with passion and will go out of her way to throw a party if the musician is declared dead.



But speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha tagged the statement by the comedienne as symptomatic of a person suffering with mental health issues.



“She has a mental problem. I see it physically and spiritually. A person may dress up nice and all but may still suffer from a mental health issue. According to doctors, three out of every ten people have mental health issue,” he said

Kumchacha stated that he finds no reasoning in wishing death on another individual.



“Why should you come out to make a statement that you will throw a party if Mzbel dies? That is foolishness, it is improper and uncivil,” he fumed.



Asked about her disdain for Mzbel in her interview with Zionfelix, Afia Schwarznegger “I hardly use such words on human beings, I hate her, I hate her with passion. I hate her for blackmailing John Mahama. I will hold a party if she dies.”



