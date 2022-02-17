Kumchacha names three groups responsible for Ghana’s problems

Kumchacha and host of the interview

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei AKA Kumchacha, has named three groups in Ghana responsible for the country’s retrogression.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Kumchacha indicated that these major groups are the reasons Ghana and its citizens are not growing. According to him, these groups; politicians, pastors, and chiefs have caused Ghana a lot of trouble.



“All of Ghana’s problems are caused by politicians, pastors, and chiefs in that order. A chief will sell the same land to four people. He wants them to kill each other. Is this a good chief"?



African leaders will steal the money, send it to the white man's country, and after they die the white man takes the money. Four years later, when a new government comes to power, then we go for loans and they give us the same money our leaders stole,” he told host, DJ Nyaami.



Kumchacha also added that he supports Twene Jonas, but his insults are on an “IGP level. I blast them too, but his comments sometimes go overboard.”

The founder of Heaven’s Gate also mentioned that the only things Ghanaians are good at are making charcoal, lies, gossiping.



