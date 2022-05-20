Kumchacha prays for Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor and Kumchacha

Kumchacha attributes Abena Korkor’s actions to being spiritually inflicted

Kumchacha claims he thought Abena Korkor’s actions was deliberate



Kumchacha and Abena Korkor spotted together



Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has prayed for Abena Korkor following the many controversies she has caused in the past couple of weeks including almost going naked on social media.



The meeting between the two was made possible after an interview with Mona Gucci on her ‘Biribi Gyegye Wo’ show aired on Onua TV.



In the video circulated on social media, Abena and Kumchacha were captured having a chit-chat which later transcended into a very powerful prayer session to deliver her from the forces fighting her.



This video which found its way to social media has got so many social media users talking.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Prophet Kumchacha attributed the actions of socialite, Abena Korkor, to spiritual forces.



According to Kumchacha who expressed displeasure about Abena Korkor’s behaviour which she sometimes blames on mental health issues, said her problem has some spiritual cause.



“If there are no issues it should not have gotten to this point. In the beginning, I thought it was deliberate but I have conducted my investigation and prayed about it. It is not deliberate but it's something that is haunting the girl,” he stated.



