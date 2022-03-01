Kumchacha rubbishes claims he fought Nigel Gaisie

Kumchacha [L] clears the air on Nigel [R] fight

Kumchacha lists websites that spread rumours about him

Kumchacha said to be fighting Nigel Gaisie



Kumchacha robbed



Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has finally broken silence over an alleged fight with Nigel Gaisie.



In an interview on Okay FM, the preacher rubbished all rumours about his fight and said in Twi, “It's a lie and I haven't fought with Nigel Gaisie; neither has he bitten my nose or my lips.”



According to several articles shared on various media platforms, it was reported that Nigel Gaisie during a fight with Kumchacha bit his ear and as a result, he was admitted at the Ridge Hospital.

“There are lots of rumours going around on social media that Kumchacha and Nigel Gaisie have fought, and I bit his testicles and his ears. Later in other reports, it said Nigel Gaisie has bitten Kumchacha’s ears and mouths.



“When you visit these social media handles, Toomuch, Oman channel and GhPage you will find them,” he said.



Knowing the extent the damage could have on his ministry, the preacher said he called a few of the media outlets to set things right.



“I have called two of these media outlets and all they are saying is 'we are sorry, we only heard something, or we heard it from somewhere'. You know, when they do that, they put them out on YouTube for their money,” he added.



Kumchacha has been in the news for a number of reasons. Recently, he was robbed in his twelve-bedroom house. His laptop and an amount of GH¢10,000 were stolen.