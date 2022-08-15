Kumchacha tackles Counsellor Lutterodt over 'only poor men pound fufu for their wives' comment

Counselor Lutterodt tackled by Kumchacha

Marriage and relationship commentator, Counselor George Lutterodt, has said any married man who helps his wife in the kitchen is poor.

Speaking on Okay FM, the controversial counsellor noted that it's not the duty of a man to help his woman while cooking.



“It's not the duty of any man to help a woman in the kitchen, what are you looking for? If you meet a man pounding fufu for his wife, then he is a poor man.



“It is not normal for any man to help the wife in the kitchen. In the village, if men help their women in the kitchen, they are given names. It is the duty of a woman to be in the kitchen and when she allows her man in there, people insult her,” he said.



This statement he made was rebutted by the outspoken Man of God, Prophet Kumchacha, who asked the counsellor to keep quiet and refrain from making such statements.



According to the preacher, Counselor Lutterodt shouldn’t make such comments about men who help their wives in the kitchen because they were all lies.

“You are lying. Massa is helping his wife. Don't be saying such things. Stop what you are saying. What do you mean by the man is poor if he helps his wife,” the preacher cautioned.



