Kumi Guitar involved in car accident

Highlife musician, Nana Yaw Kumi (Kumi Guitar)

• Kumi Guitar has shared videos of an accident he had Thursday night

• Tripper truck ripped off rear bumper of musician’s Corolla



• Kumi Guitar grateful to God after escaping death



Highlife musician, Nana Yaw Kumi, known in the music industry as Kumi Guitar, has been involved in an accident on the Accra-Nsawam Road.



The accident involving the musician’s Toyota Corolla and a tipper truck with registration number GN-6406-21 happened on Thursday night.



The truck is suspected to have rammed into the back of the musician’s car tearing off his rear bumper in the process.

Despite this, the Zylofon Media artist escaped unhurt.



Kumi Guitar following the accident has taken to social media to share videos from the accident scene while appreciating God for sparing his life.



“All I can say is Thank you Jehovah for my life. I’m still alive,” he captioned his post.



