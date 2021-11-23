Kumi Guitar lied, I don’t wear waist beads – Quarme Zaggy

Quarme Zaggy

Ghanaian highlife musician Quarme Zaggy showed great displeasure and disbelief that his own friend and colleague Kumi Guitar blatantly lied about him wearing waist beads and being a womanizer so that his song could trend.

Nana Yaw Kumi, popularly known as Kumi Guitar, released a new song, ‘Sex’, which talks about promiscuous men in the industry. In the song, he called out celebrities, whom he thinks are womanizers, including his best friend, Quarme Zaggy. The lyrics describe Quarme Zaggy as a slay king who chases women like a “he-goat”. Kumi also said Zaggy has beads around his waist.



Reacting to this allegation on Anigye Mmere with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua 95.1 FM, Quarme Zaggy seemed very riled. He said that he didn’t take the issue lightly and that the management of Kumi Guitar has compensated him heavily for the damages.



“I didn’t take that issue lightly. For me, he wanted to denigrate me with the song. Lots of people respect my brand and my personality as well. And for them to hear in a song that I am a womanizer, I chase women like a he-goat, was a no for me.



“The horrible thing is, he said I meet girls today and sleep with them was disgusting,” Quarme Zaggy registered his displeasure.



He further revealed that he wanted to sue the Zylofon signee, but the record label compensated him.

“Christain, you know how our work is. If people hear anything about you, whether it’s true or not, they believe it. The last straw was when he said I had beads on my waist. I wanted to take him to court, but his team gave me a damage fee.



“Using creative works to tarnish my image is not something my team takes lightly,” Quarme explained.



Quarme Zaggy is currently out with a single song, ‘Ehye so bo’.



