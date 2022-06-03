0
Menu
Entertainment

Kuneli releases new song titled ‘Understand’

Video Archive
Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Sensational and fast-rising Musician Deborah Mawunyo Kunneh known by the stage name Kuneli is delivering a promising scope of new-age afrobeat with her newly released single titled “Understand”.

Kuneli is presenting her new music at full throttle with the aim of captivating her audience and music lovers from all walks.

After blessing the scene with her jam “Makoma and Chacha”, Kuneli is back with her creative vigour and energy stronger than before on this amazing piece.

The song contains a lyrical and thematic extravaganza that she performs with ease and assurance. The production is incredible as it takes the audience on a captivating rhythmic undulation.

Her collaborative association with “Tubhani Music” also enhances her collective production stream that defines modern afrobeat like no other.

Kuneli, aims for global acknowledgement with Understand, and she believes the tune will resonate with her listeners gaining the credibility it deserves and eventually morph into a love anthem for all music enthusiasts due to its

inspiration and story.

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays