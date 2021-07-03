Kupe Dance creator Incredible Zigi returns with new dance challenge

Incredible Zigi, Ghanaian dance artist

Source: Gideon Kweitsu

Professional Ghanaian dance artist, and originator of the ‘Kupe and ‘Pilolo’ dance, Michael Amofa, known in the art circles as Incredible Zigi, has posted a new dance video that has sparked conversations about the best creative dancer in Ghana.

Incredible Zigi, together with his choreography group Afrozig, have created a new dance trend inspired by a song titled "You P3" performed by Supernova Record artist, Gidochi.



The group all dressed in a vintage style, composed themselves in a sequence of movements capturing the essence of the beautiful melodic tune.



The new dance routine #YouP3Challenge is gradually gaining momentum on social media, with people learning to re-create the dance while enjoying the song.

You P3, now an anthem for doting partners has captured the hearts of many music enthusiasts including Dr. Louisa, the wife of popular Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy who was full of praise for the young musician for churning out such a lovely song.



The 26-year-old dancer is also known to have created the ‘Ena dance’ and other numerous dance challenges that cause a lot of excitement on social media.