Kurl Songx discloses why left the classroom for music

Ghanaian Musician, Kurl Songx

Ghanaian hip-life act, Kurl Songx, has disclosed why he abandoned his 2-year teaching career.

The ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ hitmaker despite his love and passion for the job decided to move away from the practice in 2016 to pursue music as a full-time career.



In a recent interview on Y 102.5 FM with NY DJ during the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he described the difficulty in leaving his students at that time of his teaching career and life and explained how necessary it was to turn a new leaf in his life.



“Leaving them was something that wasn’t easy to get over but I had to also move forward because my career is also important. I didn’t leave teaching because I didn’t enjoy but I left because I felt like I had to do something different or turn a new page in my life.”



Sharing some fond memories of himself and his students, the ‘Whistle’ hitmaker narrated how he used to gather his pupils and sing to them to cheer them up.

“In school when everybody was dull and down, I used to gather the children in the room and sing for them and have fun.”



Adding to his narrations, he mentioned that he loved teaching because of the adorable nature of his pupils.



“I love kids so much, teaching for me was something that I really loved because the kids were so adorable,” he remarked.



Kurl Songx is currently on a media tour promoting his new single Wow which features Mr. Drew.